CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Lowered to $108.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNMD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 39.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.