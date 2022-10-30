ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07), reports. The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 35.52%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.89 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 93,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

