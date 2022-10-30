ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 19,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,293,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,379. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

