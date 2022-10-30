Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STZ traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.09. 834,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,696. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average is $241.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

