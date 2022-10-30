Constellation Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $162.47 million and $483,096.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002987 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.43 or 0.31469836 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000476 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars.
