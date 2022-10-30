Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Down 81.8% Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $45,228.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

