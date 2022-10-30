Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

