Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $13.97 or 0.00067605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $321.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00088185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007175 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

