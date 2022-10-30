CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $95.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.64.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

