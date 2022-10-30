Cowen Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $106.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

About SAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SAP by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 51.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.