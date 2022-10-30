Cowen Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $106.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.
SAP Price Performance
SAP stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
