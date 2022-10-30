Cowen Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $106.00

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SAP by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 51.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

