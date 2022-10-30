Cowen Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,984.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

