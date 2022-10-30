CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH remained flat at $2.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.85. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.