Credit Suisse Group Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.94.

IQVIA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $212.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

