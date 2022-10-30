Credit Suisse Group Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.94.
IQVIA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $212.01.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
