Credit Suisse Group Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $75.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

