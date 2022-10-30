Credit Suisse Group Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $75.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
