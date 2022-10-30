Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,854,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

CREC stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,615. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.