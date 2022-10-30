Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Criteo stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. 926,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,017. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,186. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,982,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 141,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

