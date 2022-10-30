Cronos (CRO) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $56.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00087865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00067101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007106 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

