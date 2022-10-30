Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.33.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $132.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.