Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of CCK opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

