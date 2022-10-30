Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $618,942.00 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars.

