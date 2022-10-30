Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 124,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of Cuentas stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 11,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 175.78% and a negative net margin of 1,085.51%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

Cuentas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Cuentas as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

