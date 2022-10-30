Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cummins by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 997.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,905. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.39.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

