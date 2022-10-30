Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.