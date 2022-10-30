Curve DAO Token Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $488.73 million and $55.30 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00004433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

