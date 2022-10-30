CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,575,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.0 %

CYBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

