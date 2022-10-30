CyberDragon Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $656,281.00 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $656,281.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,487.11 or 0.31395243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012262 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

