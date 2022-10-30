Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 93,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.