Cypress Capital LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 314,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.1% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 270.5% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,048 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

VZ stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

