Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,841,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,328,853.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $47,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,841,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,328,853.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $1,853,740 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 905,079 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 549,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

