DA Davidson Raises Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $35.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.