DA Davidson Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $82.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

