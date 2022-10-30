Dacxi Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Dacxi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Dacxi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $100,537.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dacxi

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

