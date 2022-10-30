Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

