DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

NYSE:DVA opened at $70.54 on Friday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DaVita by 12.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

