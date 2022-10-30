Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DLCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCA. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $440,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

