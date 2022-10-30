Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,617. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

DCTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

