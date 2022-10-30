Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.01 billion-$12.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

