Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,590,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

