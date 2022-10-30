Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 7,315,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

