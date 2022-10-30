Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €10.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.
Shares of DB opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 50.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter.
