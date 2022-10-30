Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

About UBS Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

