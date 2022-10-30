dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $194.87 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004627 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $194.87 million and approximately $634.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99269364 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,111.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

