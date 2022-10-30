DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.95

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.95 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 118.60 ($1.43). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.44), with a volume of 62,601 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £287.42 million and a P/E ratio of 700.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

DFS Furniture Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

