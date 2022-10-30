DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.95

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.95 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 118.60 ($1.43). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.44), with a volume of 62,601 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
DFS Furniture Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £287.42 million and a P/E ratio of 700.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
