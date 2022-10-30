Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

