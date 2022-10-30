Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $56.10.
Diageo Company Profile
