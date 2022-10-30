DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 973,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Insider Activity

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

