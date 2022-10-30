Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

DBGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 44,034,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Shares of Digital Brands Group are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBGI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP grew its position in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

