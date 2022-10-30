Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) by 641.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Digital World Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DWACU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. 2,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666. Digital World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.