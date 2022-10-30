Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is HST Ventures LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 12.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $105.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.