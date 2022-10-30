Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Lowered to C$3.90

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Discovery Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver Price Performance

Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$366.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. Discovery Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 25.51, a current ratio of 25.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.