district0x (DNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $694,983.00

district0x (DNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. district0x has a market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $694,983.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,496.39 or 0.31392958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012261 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.